210113-N-YD651-1054 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 13, 2021) Bahrain Defense Force and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command personnel simulate clearing a building during a joint anti-terrorism exercise in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations, Jan. 13. The bilateral exercise focused on enhancing mutual security and anti-terrorism capabilities by testing responses to simulated scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Riggs)
|01.13.2021
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise
