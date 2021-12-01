Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise

    Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs | 210113-N-YD651-1054 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 13, 2021) Bahrain Defense Force...... read more read more

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.12.2021

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS – Forces assigned to the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) participated in a combined, joint anti-terrorism exercise in the 5th Fleet Area of Operations, Jan. 12-13.

    The bilateral exercise focused on enhancing mutual security and anti-terrorism capabilities by testing responses to simulated scenarios.

    “This exercise demonstrated the combined capability of U.S. and Bahraini forces in responding to a crisis together,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cody Hitchcock, lead exercise planner. “The security and mass casualty scenarios which were practiced all highlighted the power of our combined partnership.”

    Hitchcock also stated that this was the largest anti-terrorism drill that has been conducted by Bahraini and U.S. forces.

    Scenarios included simulated site security, building clearing and hostage rescue drills conducted by Bahrain and U.S. joint security personnel, and a mass casualty evacuation drill conducted by the two countries’ medical teams.

    Rear Adm. Curt A. Renshaw, deputy commander of NAVCENT, observed the exercise and praised the capabilities displayed by both forces.

    “Our combined emergency response forces impressively performed to the highest standards of readiness,” said Renshaw. “We will continue to enhance mutual security capabilities and interoperability with our Bahraini partners by regularly operating and training alongside one another.”

    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.


    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 02:40
    Story ID: 387103
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    ATFP
    Bahrain Defense Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT