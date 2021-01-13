210113-N-KZ419-1275 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 13, 2021) Bahrain Defense Force and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command personnel secure a perimeter during a joint anti-terrorism exercise in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 13. The bilateral exercise focused on enhancing mutual security and anti-terrorism capabilities by testing responses to simulated scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)
|01.13.2021
|01.18.2021 02:14
|6484713
|210113-N-KZ419-1275
|5568x3712
|4.03 MB
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|3
|3
Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise
