Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise

210113-N-KZ419-1275 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 13, 2021) Bahrain Defense Force and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command personnel secure a perimeter during a joint anti-terrorism exercise in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 13. The bilateral exercise focused on enhancing mutual security and anti-terrorism capabilities by testing responses to simulated scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 by PO3 Dawson Roth