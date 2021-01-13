Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise [Image 4 of 11]

    Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210113-N-KZ419-1157 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 13, 2021) A U.S. Soldier assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command holds a security position during a joint anti-terrorism exercise with the Bahrain Defense Force in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 13. The bilateral exercise focused on enhancing mutual security and anti-terrorism capabilities by testing responses to simulated scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 02:14
    Photo ID: 6484710
    VIRIN: 210113-N-KZ419-1157
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    ATFP
    Bahrain Defense Force

