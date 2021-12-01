Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise

210112-N-KZ419-1125 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 12, 2021) Bahrain Defense Force and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command personnel set security during a joint anti-terrorism exercise in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 12. The bilateral exercise focused on enhancing mutual security and anti-terrorism capabilities by testing responses to simulated scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

