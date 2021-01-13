210113-N-KZ419-1438 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 13, 2021) Bahrain Defense Force personnel transport a simulated medical casualty during in a joint anti-terrorism and mass casualty exercise with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations, Jan. 13. The bilateral exercise focused on enhancing mutual security and anti-terrorism capabilities by testing responses to simulated scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6484716
|VIRIN:
|210113-N-KZ419-1438
|Resolution:
|5307x3538
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT