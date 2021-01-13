210113-N-KZ419-1438 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 13, 2021) Bahrain Defense Force personnel transport a simulated medical casualty during in a joint anti-terrorism and mass casualty exercise with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations, Jan. 13. The bilateral exercise focused on enhancing mutual security and anti-terrorism capabilities by testing responses to simulated scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 02:14 Photo ID: 6484716 VIRIN: 210113-N-KZ419-1438 Resolution: 5307x3538 Size: 3.93 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.