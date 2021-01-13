Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise [Image 10 of 11]

    Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210113-N-KZ419-1438 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 13, 2021) Bahrain Defense Force personnel transport a simulated medical casualty during in a joint anti-terrorism and mass casualty exercise with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations, Jan. 13. The bilateral exercise focused on enhancing mutual security and anti-terrorism capabilities by testing responses to simulated scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    Bahrain and U.S. Armed Forces Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise

