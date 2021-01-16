Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB [Image 8 of 8]

    COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Meggan Tamondong, an officer trainee at Officer Training School, reads an OTS manual while seated in the post-vaccination waiting area Jan. 16, 2020, at the off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Patients were asked to remain in the hangar for an additional 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine so they could alert nursing staff if they had any concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

    Air Force
    CDC
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42nd Medical Group
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccine

