COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB

2nd Lt. Meggan Tamondong, an officer trainee at Officer Training School, reads an OTS manual while seated in the post-vaccination waiting area Jan. 16, 2020, at the off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Patients were asked to remain in the hangar for an additional 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine so they could alert nursing staff if they had any concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

