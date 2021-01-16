COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB

Capt. Aphton Lane, 42nd Medical Group Operation Warp Speed team lead, explains the “v-safe” program to Sgt. Richard Cap, a civilian defender and flight sergeant with the 42nd Security Forces Squadron, Jan. 16, 2020, at the off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to use the v-safe program to report any side effects and daily health to keep the vaccine process safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

