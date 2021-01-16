Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB [Image 3 of 8]

    COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Capt. Aphton Lane, 42nd Medical Group Operation Warp Speed team lead, explains the “v-safe” program to Sgt. Richard Cap, a civilian defender and flight sergeant with the 42nd Security Forces Squadron, Jan. 16, 2020, at the off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to use the v-safe program to report any side effects and daily health to keep the vaccine process safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 15:37
    Photo ID: 6483915
    VIRIN: 210116-F-TV052-1061
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    CDC
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42nd Medical Group
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccine

