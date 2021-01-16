COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB

Maj. Shari Hafner, a general medical officer with the 42nd Medical Group, speaks with Staff Sgt. Gabriel Fox, a functional analyst with materiel management on Gunter Annex Jan. 16, 2020, at the off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Hafner screens patients by reviewing their medical history, asking if they’re on any medication and answering their questions about the vaccine to ensure that they can be vaccinated safely and that they feel confident about receiving the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

