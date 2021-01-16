Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB [Image 4 of 8]

    COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Sgt. Richard Cap, a civilian defender and flight sergeant with the 42nd Security Forces Squadron, holds up a sign with his reason for getting the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 16, 2020, at the off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. After receiving the vaccine, patients can take a photo at the “I got the vaccine” selfie area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

    This work, COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

