Sgt. Richard Cap, a civilian defender and flight sergeant with the 42nd Security Forces Squadron, holds up a sign with his reason for getting the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 16, 2020, at the off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. After receiving the vaccine, patients can take a photo at the “I got the vaccine” selfie area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6483916
|VIRIN:
|210116-F-TV052-1064
|Resolution:
|6949x4633
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT