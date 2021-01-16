COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB

Staff Sgt. Jason Medina, 42nd Medical Group immunizations noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares the COVID-19 vaccine for administration Jan. 16, 2020, at the off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 42nd Medical Group aims to administer the available doses of the vaccine in a five-day time frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US