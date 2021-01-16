2nd Lt. Meggan Tamondong, an officer trainee at Officer Training School, receives her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 16, 2020, at the off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Tamondong received her first dose of the vaccine when she was working as a nurse, before she joined the Air Force in December. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6483919
|VIRIN:
|210116-F-TV052-1094
|Resolution:
|6507x4338
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
