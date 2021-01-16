COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB

2nd Lt. Meggan Tamondong, an officer trainee at Officer Training School, receives her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 16, 2020, at the off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Tamondong received her first dose of the vaccine when she was working as a nurse, before she joined the Air Force in December. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

