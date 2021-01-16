COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Maxwell-Gunter AFB

Airman 1st Class Dustin Smith, an Airman assigned to the 42nd Security Forces Squadron, fills out paperwork to check in Jan. 16, 2020, at the off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Smith is one of the first Airmen on Maxwell to receive the vaccine, since emergency services personnel are prioritized in the population schema developed by the Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske)

