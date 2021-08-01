2 MXG participates in weapons load competition

Members of the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit are awarded the 2nd Maintenance Group championship belt after winning a weapons load competition at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 8, 2021. Two weapons load crews competed to see who could load four 2,000 pound bombs fastest, safest, and most efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

Date Taken: 01.08.2021