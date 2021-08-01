Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 MXG participates in weapons load competition [Image 11 of 14]

    2 MXG participates in weapons load competition

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Charles Marshall, right, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons section chief, receives a certificate from Col. Michael Colvard, left, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, at a weapons load competition at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 8, 2021. The 96th AMU routinely competes in weapons load competitions to stay mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    This work, 2 MXG participates in weapons load competition [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

