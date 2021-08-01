Master Sgt. Charles Marshall, right, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons section chief, receives a certificate from Col. Michael Colvard, left, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, at a weapons load competition at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 8, 2021. The 96th AMU routinely competes in weapons load competitions to stay mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 11:03
|Photo ID:
|6480230
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-LK801-1121
|Resolution:
|5385x3687
|Size:
|17.01 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2 MXG participates in weapons load competition [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
