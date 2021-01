2 MXG participates in weapons load competition

Staff Sgt. Ronald Truesdall and Senior Airman Andres Pinéda, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team members, secure a training munition during a weapons load competition at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 8, 2021. Two weapons load crews competed to see who could load four 2,000 pound bombs fastest, safest, and most efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

