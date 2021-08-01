Senior Airman Rene Alvarado, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team member, prepares to mount a training munition during a weapons load competition at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 8, 2021. Two weapons load crews competed to see who could load four 2,000 pound bombs fastest, safest, and most efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 11:03
|Photo ID:
|6480228
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-LK801-1115
|Resolution:
|5014x2910
|Size:
|15.54 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2 MXG participates in weapons load competition [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
