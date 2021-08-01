Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 MXG participates in weapons load competition [Image 9 of 14]

    2 MXG participates in weapons load competition

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Rene Alvarado, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team member, prepares to mount a training munition during a weapons load competition at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 8, 2021. Two weapons load crews competed to see who could load four 2,000 pound bombs fastest, safest, and most efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 11:03
    Photo ID: 6480228
    VIRIN: 210108-F-LK801-1115
    Resolution: 5014x2910
    Size: 15.54 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    This work, 2 MXG participates in weapons load competition [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Louisiana
    aircraft
    Air Force
    competition
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    weapons load crew

