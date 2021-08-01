2 MXG participates in weapons load competition

Staff Sgt. Felipe Arias Lopez, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, loads a training munition onto a B-52H Stratofortress during a weapons load competition at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 8, 2021. Two weapons load crews competed to see who could load four 2,000 pound bombs fastest, safest, and most efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

