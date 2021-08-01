2 MXG participates in weapons load competition

Senior Airman John Sprouse, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team member, operates an MJ-1 bomb lift into position during a weapons load competition at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 8, 2021. The MJ-1 has served as the standard Air Force bomb load vehicle since the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

