    Veterans Day Retreat ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Veterans Day Retreat ceremony

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Youth members from various scouting organizations salute while a member of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces band plays Taps during a Veterans Day Ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 10, 2020. Taps is a bugle call originally used to signal lights out but is now played during various military ceremonies to honor service members who paid the ultimate price. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 22:06
    Photo ID: 6420473
    VIRIN: 201110-F-VB704-1058
    Resolution: 4034x3227
    Size: 485.98 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
