Veterans Day Retreat ceremony

Youth members from various scouting organizations salute while a member of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces band plays Taps during a Veterans Day Ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 10, 2020. Taps is a bugle call originally used to signal lights out but is now played during various military ceremonies to honor service members who paid the ultimate price. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E Bolfing)

