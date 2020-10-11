Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Retreat ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Veterans Day Retreat ceremony

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota Honor Guard members practice in front a plaque from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9555, before a Veterans Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 10, 2020. The wreath is presented annually at any of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9555 to honor those who gave their lives while serving in the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

