Veterans Day Retreat ceremony

Yokota Honor Guard members practice in front a plaque from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9555, before a Veterans Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 10, 2020. The wreath is presented annually at any of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9555 to honor those who gave their lives while serving in the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

