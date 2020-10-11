Yokota honor guardsmen prepare to perform the lowering of the flags during a Veterans Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 10, 2020. The guardsmen provide professional military honors for all official military and civil ceremonies as required by the wing, and higher headquarters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 22:05 Photo ID: 6420468 VIRIN: 201110-F-AX535-0080 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 924.59 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterans Day Retreat ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.