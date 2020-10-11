Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Retreat ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    Veterans Day Retreat ceremony

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A member from the Boy Scouts Troop 45 places a flower during a Veterans Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 10, 2020. The three colors on the wreath have a different meaning: the red represents those who have died in the defense of their country, the white celebrates future service members and the blue immortalizes the deeds of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 22:06
    Photo ID: 6420469
    VIRIN: 201110-F-QX174-1127
    Resolution: 5156x4135
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Retreat ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Veterans of Foreign Wars
    Veterans Day
    USPACOM
    Yokota Air Base
    Girl Scouts
    Yokota AB
    Veterans
    USAF
    Retreat ceremony
    USFJ
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th AW
    VFW Post 9555
    Indo-Pacom
    Boys Scout

