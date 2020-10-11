Veterans Day Retreat ceremony

A member from the Boy Scouts Troop 45 places a flower during a Veterans Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 10, 2020. The three colors on the wreath have a different meaning: the red represents those who have died in the defense of their country, the white celebrates future service members and the blue immortalizes the deeds of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bean)

