    Veterans Day Retreat ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Veterans Day Retreat ceremony

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Military personnel and youth members from various scouting organizations stand in formation with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9555 during a Veterans Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 10, 2020. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans; the local Girl and Boy Scout troops took part in the ceremony to show their respects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 22:06
    Photo ID: 6420471
    VIRIN: 201110-F-VB704-1011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 852.46 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Retreat ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Veterans of Foreign Wars
    Veterans Day
    USPACOM
    Yokota Air Base
    Girl Scouts
    Yokota AB
    Veterans
    USAF
    Retreat ceremony
    USFJ
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th AW
    VFW Post 9555
    Indo-Pacom
    Boys Scout

