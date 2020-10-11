Veterans Day Retreat ceremony

Military personnel and youth members from various scouting organizations stand in formation with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9555 during a Veterans Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 10, 2020. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans; the local Girl and Boy Scout troops took part in the ceremony to show their respects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
|11.10.2020
|11.10.2020 22:06
|6420471
|201110-F-VB704-1011
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
