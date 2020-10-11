Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ernest Richardson, a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 9555, places a United States Flag during a Veteran Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 10, 2020. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans and coincides with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 22:05 Photo ID: 6420466 VIRIN: 201110-F-AX535-0065 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.18 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterans Day Retreat ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.