The four Soldiers deploying with the 1941st Contingency Contracting Team (CCT) attend their deployment ceremony at Fort Harrison, Montana, Nov. 6. The 1941st CCT will deploy to the Central Command area of responsibility for a nine-month-long deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emily Simonson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 16:21 Photo ID: 6415873 VIRIN: 201106-Z-UZ129-007 Resolution: 5200x3467 Size: 2.44 MB Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1941st CCT Deployment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.