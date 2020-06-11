1941st CCT Deployment Ceremony

Maj. Alice Hinck with the 1941st Contingency Contracting Team (CCT) gives her speech at their deployment ceremony at Fort Harrison, Montana, Nov. 6. The 1941st CCT will deploy to the Central Command area of responsibility for a nine-month-long deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)

Date Posted: 11.06.2020
Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US