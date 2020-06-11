Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1941st CCT Deployment Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    1941st CCT Deployment Ceremony

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The four Soldiers deploying with the 1941st Contingency Contracting Team (CCT) attend their deployment ceremony at Fort Harrison, Montana, Nov. 6. The 1941st CCT will deploy to the Central Command area of responsibility for a nine-month-long deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 16:21
    Photo ID: 6415869
    VIRIN: 201106-Z-BF054-038
    Resolution: 4352x2901
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US
