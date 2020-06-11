Maj. Alice Hinck speaks with Cpt. Chris Clark as they wait for the deployment ceremony to begin at Fort Harrison, Montana, Nov. 6. The 1941st Contingency Contracting Team will deploy to Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 7.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6415867
|VIRIN:
|201106-Z-BF054-014
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT HARRISON, MT, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1941st CCT Deployment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MONTANA’S 1941ST CONTINGENCY CONTRACTING TEAM DEPLOYS TO MIDDLE EAST
