1941st CCT Deployment Ceremony

Maj. Alice Hinck speaks with Cpt. Chris Clark as they wait for the deployment ceremony to begin at Fort Harrison, Montana, Nov. 6. The 1941st Contingency Contracting Team will deploy to Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 7.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 16:21 Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US