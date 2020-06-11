MONTANA’S 1941ST CONTINGENCY CONTRACTING TEAM DEPLOYS TO MIDDLE EAST

Helena, Mont. – Four Soldiers of the Montana Army National Guard’s 1941st Contingency Contracting Team (CCT), headquartered here, deploys this weekend to Fort Bliss, Texas to conduct required training before deploying to the Central Command Area of responsibility.



The unit will be at Fort Bliss for approximately two weeks conducting their required pre-mobilization trainings, briefings and records review in preparation for the nine-month-long deployment.



The 1941st CCT’s mission is to review, approve and award contracts for the Department of Defense. In addition to Soldier specific training, each Soldier had to complete additional specialized training to be qualified for this mission. The specialized training included a minimum of 140 hours of online training and three to four weeks of residential training to be qualified for the mission of the 1941st CCT. Maj. Alice Hinck, team leader for the 1941st, said that this is the first time some of them will be able to apply their training in a deployed environment.



“Our drill weekends are a lot of practice, a lot of scenario based training,’” Hinck said. “While we’re on this deployment, we get to actually put that training into practice.”



No departure ceremony is planned to ensure continued compliance with local, state and DoD COVID-19 requirements. However, a small ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 6th at 11 a.m. and is being lived-streamed via the Montana National Guard Facebook site at: https://www.facebook.com/MTGUARDOFFICIAL



The unit is expected to return in the early fall of 2021.



Did you know the MT Army National Guard has units in 17 communities across Montana? If you are interested in joining our team, please call 406-324-3255.

