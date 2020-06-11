Montana National Guard Soldiers say goodbye to the 1941st Contingency Contracting Team (CCT) at their deployment ceremony at Fort Harrison, Montana, Nov. 6. The 1941st CCT will deploy to the Central Command area of responsibility for a nine-month-long deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 16:21 Photo ID: 6415872 VIRIN: 201106-Z-BF054-058 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.54 MB Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1941st CCT Deployment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.