An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “’Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, prepares to land on Ford’s flight deck with help from the manually operated visual landing aid system (MOVLAS) used for training purposes Nov. 2, 2020. This is the first time Ford has utilized MOVLAS to land aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

