Shoot for release

Airman Chris Peralta, from New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, gathers hazardous material together for pick up in the ship’s hazmat locker Nov. 2, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

