Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Burak Alifakioglvk, from Chicago, assigned to the "Greyhawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 performs routine maintenance on the engine of an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations Nov. 2, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)

