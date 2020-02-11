Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight operations [Image 10 of 14]

    Flight operations

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Burak Alifakioglvk, from Chicago, assigned to the "Greyhawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 performs routine maintenance on the engine of an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations Nov. 2, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 11:59
    Photo ID: 6415496
    VIRIN: 201102-N-XI307-1087
    Resolution: 3376x2411
    Size: 1010.36 KB
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

