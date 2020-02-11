Shoot for release

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Amariah Hill, from Atlanta, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, irons a bed sheet in the ship’s laundry Nov. 2, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
