Shoot for release

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Aaron Rosenblum, left, from Los Angeles, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Aiden Hanno, from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, replace a circuit breaker on a mobile electric power plant in the ship’s hangar bay Nov. 2, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

Date Taken: 11.02.2020