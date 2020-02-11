Shoot for release

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Ashley Jarrett-Brownlow, from London, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) security department, loads an M9 service pistol in the weapons clearing area Nov. 2, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

