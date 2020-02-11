Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Ashley Jarrett-Brownlow, from London, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) security department, loads an M9 service pistol in the weapons clearing area Nov. 2, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6415500
|VIRIN:
|201102-N-OH637-1062
|Resolution:
|3064x4596
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shoot for release [Image 14 of 14], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
