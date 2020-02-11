Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Seaman Darius Carroll, from Severn, Maryland, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, peers through a pair of binoculars on the ship’s fantail as he stands aft lookout watch Nov. 2, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 11:59
    Photo ID: 6415485
    VIRIN: 201102-N-OH637-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shoot for release [Image 14 of 14], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class
    Integrity at the Helm
    Forged by the Sea
    Warship 78

