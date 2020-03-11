Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (P)arty with 2/10 [Image 4 of 8]

    (P)arty with 2/10

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Horne, a reconnaissance Marine with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, calls for fire support during Tactical Air Control Party 1-21 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. Horne is currently a student with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic, training to become a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with the ability to coordinate live-fire efficiently and accurately. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (P)arty with 2/10 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

