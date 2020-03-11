U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Horne, a reconnaissance Marine with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, calls for fire support during Tactical Air Control Party 1-21 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. Horne is currently a student with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic, training to become a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with the ability to coordinate live-fire efficiently and accurately. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6413653
|VIRIN:
|201103-M-JQ356-1104
|Resolution:
|5179x3453
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, (P)arty with 2/10 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT