(P)arty with 2/10

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Reinier Carlos, a fire support Marine with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, increases his proficiency on night observation equipment during Tactical Air Control Party 1-21 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. Students with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic are training to become Joint Terminal Attack Controllers with the ability to coordinate live-fire efficiently and accurately. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

