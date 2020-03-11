U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Reinier Carlos, a fire support Marine with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, increases his proficiency on night observation equipment during Tactical Air Control Party 1-21 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. Students with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic are training to become Joint Terminal Attack Controllers with the ability to coordinate live-fire efficiently and accurately. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 15:51
|Photo ID:
|6413656
|VIRIN:
|201103-M-JQ356-1132
|Resolution:
|5234x3489
|Size:
|11.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, (P)arty with 2/10 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
