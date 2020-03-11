Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (P)arty with 2/10 [Image 8 of 8]

    (P)arty with 2/10

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brock Legant, an instructor at Scout Sniper Instructor School, rehearses his skills on night observation equipment during Tactical Air Control Party 1-21 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. Legant is currently a student with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic, training to become a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with the ability to coordinate live-fire efficiently and accurately. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

