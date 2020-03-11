(P)arty with 2/10

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brock Legant, an instructor at Scout Sniper Instructor School, rehearses his skills on night observation equipment during Tactical Air Control Party 1-21 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. Legant is currently a student with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic, training to become a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with the ability to coordinate live-fire efficiently and accurately. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 Photo ID: 6413657 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US