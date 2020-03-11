Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (P)arty with 2/10 [Image 1 of 8]

    (P)arty with 2/10

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Salvador Cabanillas and Lance Cpl. Cesar Flores, both field artillery cannoneers with Kilo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, prepare to fire an M777 Howitzer during Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) 1-21 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. Kilo Battery supported the training with artillery capabilities that enabled the students of TACP 1-21 to coordinate live-fire efficiently and accurately in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (P)arty with 2/10 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    Marines
    gun line
    arty
    2dMARDIV
    TACP 1-21

