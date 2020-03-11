(P)arty with 2/10

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Salvador Cabanillas and Lance Cpl. Cesar Flores, both field artillery cannoneers with Kilo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, prepare to fire an M777 Howitzer during Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) 1-21 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. Kilo Battery supported the training with artillery capabilities that enabled the students of TACP 1-21 to coordinate live-fire efficiently and accurately in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

