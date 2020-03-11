(P)arty with 2/10

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hansel Figueroa Martinez, a field artillery cannoneer with Kilo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, clears an M777 Howitzer during Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) 1-21 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. Kilo Battery supported the training with artillery capabilities that enabled the students of TACP 1-21 to coordinate live-fire efficiently and accurately in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

