U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Wilson, a tactical air control party (TACP) instructor with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic, shows Marines how to use night equipment during TACP 1-21 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. Students with Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic are training to become Joint Terminal Attack Controllers with the ability to coordinate live-fire efficiently and accurately. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 15:51
|Photo ID:
|6413655
|VIRIN:
|201103-M-JQ356-1129
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|14.88 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, (P)arty with 2/10 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
