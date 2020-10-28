Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trenton Smith-Hay, left, 420th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron vehicle operator, holds a coin of recognition that was presented to him by Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, right, Third Air Force commander, during his visit to the security forces squadron warehouse at Royal Air Force Molesworth, England, Oct. 26, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

