Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, right, Third Air Force command chief, poses for a photo with Tech. Sgt. Tiara Wright, left, 420th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron financial operations flight chief, at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service shoppette at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, Oct. 28, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 10:52
|Photo ID:
|6411559
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-IM475-1040
|Resolution:
|7150x4767
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Podcast Hits:
|0
