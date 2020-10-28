Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Stevens right, 420th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, briefs Maj. Gen. Randall Reed front center, Third Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski center right, Third Air Force command chief, about the wood handling facility at Royal Air Force Welford, England, Oct. 28, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

