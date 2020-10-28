Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Fike, left, and Senior Airman Rudolph (right), 420th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chiefs, demonstrate the construction of a wooden pallet used to secure the munitions shipments inside of shipping containers, at Royal Air Force Welford, England, Oct. 28, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

