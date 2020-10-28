Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Staniszewski, left, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, briefs the Third Air Force command team and 501st Combat Support Wing leadership about the capabilities of the Lockheed U-2 aircraft at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, Oct. 28, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st CSW as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

