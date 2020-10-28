Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Wood right, 420th Munitions Squadron commander, briefs Maj. Gen. Randall Reed center, Third Air Force commander, about the wood handling facility at Royal Air Force Welford, England, Oct. 28, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
